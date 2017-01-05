UPDATE 7-Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
TORONTO Jan 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a more than two-year high, led by the materials and energy groups as gold and oil prices gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.74 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,563.49, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
Jan 24 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its analog and embedded chip products from the automotive and industrial markets.