TORONTO Jan 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a more than two-year high, led by the materials and energy groups as gold and oil prices gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.74 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,563.49, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)