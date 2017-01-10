BRIEF-Finlands's Wartsila signs 12-yr maintenance deal with Carnival Corp
* Wartsilä and Carnival Corporation announce strategic performance-based partnership
TORONTO Jan 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains for the materials group and a jump in the shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International as the drugmaker sells assets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.49 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,430,44, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.