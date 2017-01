TORONTO Jan 11 Canada's main stock index barely rose early on Wednesday, as higher oil prices helped boost energy stocks while gold miners and other materials stocks weighed and investors awaited a news conference from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.25 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,435.53 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)