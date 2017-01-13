TORONTO Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.35 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,437.51, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)