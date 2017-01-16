PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Jan 16 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Monday, with energy stocks lower as investors fret about oversupply, while lumber company Stella-Jones Inc plunged on price target cuts after warning of lower profit and revenue.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.34 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,488.94. Gains for gold miners helped offset the losses. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016