TORONTO Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.55 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,398.81 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)