BRIEF-CHARTER FINANCIAL SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
TORONTO Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.55 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,398.81 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.