TORONTO Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a new record high on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.28 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,876.91, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)