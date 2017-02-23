TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.05 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,894.27 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 mains groups were higher.