CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps as energy stocks fall with oil
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,681.42 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in six months as a drop in crude oil prices pressured energy shares, while the materials group also lost ground as a Federal Reserve interest rate hike weighed on gold prices.
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.