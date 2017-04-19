TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,681.42 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)