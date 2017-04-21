CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with heavyweight energy and banking stocks slightly lower as oil prices dipped and domestic inflation data came in lower than expected.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.03 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,609.53 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.5 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.