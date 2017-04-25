CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index rose to a two-month high, led by gains for the financial and energy groups, while some lumber stocks rallied after the U.S. set duties on the product that were lower than some market participants had expected.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.56 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,781.02, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.