TORONTO May 30 Canada's main stock index see-sawed in early trade on Tuesday, helped by a rise in shares of Canadian National Railway Co after it avoided a workers' strike and gains for gold miners, while energy stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.26 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,420.65 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)