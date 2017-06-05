TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index slipped at the open as oil prices, weakened by concerns of a diplomatic rift in the Middle East, hurt energy stocks, while financial stocks dipped amid signs of cooling in Toronto's overheated housing market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 58.03 points, or 0.38 percent, to 15,384.72.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups retreated. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)