TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index was slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by falling gold mining stocks while energy and banking shares gained and Valeant jumped on news of an asset sale.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.52 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,373.66 shortly after opening in negative territory.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)