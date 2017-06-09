CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as slumping oil prices weigh
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as slumping oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by gains for banks after employment and industrial data pointed to solid domestic economic growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.81 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,453.90 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.07 percent gain for the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, as bank stock declines offset gains in mining shares.