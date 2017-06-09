TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by gains for banks after employment and industrial data pointed to solid domestic economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.81 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,453.90 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.07 percent gain for the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)