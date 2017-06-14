CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as slumping oil prices weigh
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as slumping oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by losses for financial stocks and major energy names, while higher bullion prices helped gold miners limit the overall fall.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.68 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,336.07 shortly after opening in positive territory.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as slumping oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gains in resource stocks, bolstered in part by steadier prices of hard-hit commodities, helped lift the market.
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, as bank stock declines offset gains in mining shares.