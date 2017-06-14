TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by losses for financial stocks and major energy names, while higher bullion prices helped gold miners limit the overall fall.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.68 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,336.07 shortly after opening in positive territory.

