OTTAWA, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.42 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,169.95. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)