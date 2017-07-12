FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises sharply at open ahead of rate decision
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Market Report
July 12, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 15 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises sharply at open ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped shortly after the open on Wednesday as investors awaited a highly anticipated interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, with energy stocks, bolstered by higher oil prices, and materials, leading the rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 124.11 points, or 0.82 percent, to 15,273.25 shortly after the open.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.