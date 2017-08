TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, as shares of major banks and energy companies perked up with higher bond yields and as oil prices headed for their strongest month this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.83 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,202.48 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)