Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's main stock index reversed course and traded lower on Thursday as energy stocks weakened despite a rally in crude oil prices, while mining and financial sector stocks also fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.12 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,146.29, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.