BRIEF-U.S. FDA says issued a warning letter to Abbott Laboratories
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility
TORONTO Jan 22 Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Friday as the rally in crude oil prices supported the resource-linked market, while rising expectations of monetary easing by central banks in Europe and Japan supported risk appetite.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 250.26 points, or 2.08 percent, at 12,286.12, shortly after the open. It included a 5.4 percent jump in energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility
MOSCOW, April 13 A strong rouble is deflating Russian oil producers' and government hopes for a revenue boost from a global deal to curb output that was designed to lift prices and reduce inventories.