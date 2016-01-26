METALS-Copper slips on geopolitical tensions, aluminium sees China boost
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Tuesday, with hopes for a deal to tackle an oil supply glut boosting crude prices and energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.09 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,235.25 shortly after the open. All 10 main groups were higher, with energy up 2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
* Rapier Gold Inc - under increased offering company expected to issue up to 13.7 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: