TORONTO Jan 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday along with gains for global stock markets after the Bank of Japan moved to negative interest rates, while a rally in crude oil prices added to support for the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.89 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,634.82, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)