TORONTO Feb 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as crude oil prices rallied and after U.S. retail sales data provided encouragement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 149.89 points, or 1.24 percent, at 12,237.26, shortly after the open.

It included a 3.6 percent gain for energy stocks, while financial sector stocks rose 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)