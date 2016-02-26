TORONTO Feb 26 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financial sector stocks as U.S. crude oil prices rallied nearly 4 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.56 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,834.16, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's ten main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)