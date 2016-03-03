BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals prices 60 mln shares of common stock at price of $1.15/share
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a fresh two-month high as energy and mining stocks advanced despite lower crude oil prices, while financial sector stocks also rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.13 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,043.06, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering