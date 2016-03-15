BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with losses broad-based as weaker commodity prices weighed on the resource-linked market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 104.81 points, or 0.78 percent, at 13,372.73, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors