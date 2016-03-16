TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as crude oil prices rose, while the financials group also firmed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.15 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,422.46, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)