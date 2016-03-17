BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as higher crude oil prices supported energy stocks, while the materials group also advanced.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.44 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,514.57, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* United down after passenger dragged off overbooked plane Monday