BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as CFO
* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks dipped, offsetting gains for the energy group after the rally in crude oil prices was extended.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.47 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,593.83, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products