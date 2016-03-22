TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday after deadly blasts in Brussels dampened investor sentiment and prompted a flight towards safe-haven assets such as gold, helping boost shares of gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.27 points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,511.82 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)