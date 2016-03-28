UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock fell on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while mining stocks also declined.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.89 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,318.22, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange