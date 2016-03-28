TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock fell on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while mining stocks also declined.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.89 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,318.22, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)