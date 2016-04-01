TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index slumped more than 1 percent in early trade on Friday, dragged down by a fall in BlackBerry shares after it reported disappointing earnings and a retreat in oil prices that weighed on energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 157.69 points, or 1.17 percent, to 13,336.67 shortly after the open. All 10 main sectors fell, with energy stocks down 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)