BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as financials and materials stocks declined, while higher oil prices helped support energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,284.81, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
LONDON, April 11 The London Stock Exchange is targeting more listings from companies in the Middle East, following a dearth of initial public offerings in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.