UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher commodity prices supported energy an mining stocks, while financial sector stocks also advanced.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.71 points, or 0.45 percent, at 13,456.44, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.