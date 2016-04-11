TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher commodity prices supported energy an mining stocks, while financial sector stocks also advanced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.71 points, or 0.45 percent, at 13,456.44, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)