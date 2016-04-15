TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Friday, weighed by energy stocks as oil prices retreated, while plane maker Bombardier Inc surged on reports it is close to a deal to sell up to 125 CSeries jets to a U.S. airline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.84 points, or 0.34 percent, at 13,621.45 shortly after the open. Half its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)