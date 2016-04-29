BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher oil and gold prices supported energy and mining stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.33 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,930.76, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor