BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, including losses for financials and materials stocks as investors remained cautious about the health of global economy, although higher oil prices helped support energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.92 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,691.76, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: