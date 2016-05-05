BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TORONTO May 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as higher oil prices supported resource stocks, offsetting losses for the financials group.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.15 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,696.15, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources