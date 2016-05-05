TORONTO May 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as higher oil prices supported resource stocks, offsetting losses for the financials group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.15 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,696.15, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)