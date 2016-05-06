UPDATE 3-Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
TORONTO May 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, together with a drop in oil prices, while weaker-than-expected U.S. and Canadian jobs data and wildfire-driven oil production cuts in Alberta weighed on the country's economic outlook.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.68 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,608.33, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower, including energy and financials. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 A general strike in Argentina on Thursday that brought transportation to a standstill cost the flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas around 120 million pesos ($7.83 million), the company's chief executive, Mario Dell'Acqua, said on Friday.