TORONTO May 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while financials also rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.69 points, or 0.64 percent, at 13,650.53, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)