TORONTO May 12 Canada's main stock index rose to a 10-day high on Thursday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rose and oil sands employees prepared to return to work after a wildfire.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.53 points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,848.74, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)