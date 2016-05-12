BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
TORONTO May 12 Canada's main stock index rose to a 10-day high on Thursday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rose and oil sands employees prepared to return to work after a wildfire.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.53 points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,848.74, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.