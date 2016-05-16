TORONTO May 16 Canada's main stock index rose to a two-week high on Monday, led by energy and mining stocks as oil and gold rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.95 points, or 0.97 percent, at 13,881.53, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)