New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
TORONTO May 16 Canada's main stock index rose to a two-week high on Monday, led by energy and mining stocks as oil and gold rallied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.95 points, or 0.97 percent, at 13,881.53, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million