TORONTO Feb 28 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Tuesday, with Bank of Montreal leading heavyweight banks higher after its earnings beat expectations while energy stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.58 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,511.09 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)