TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the energy group as oil prices recovered some lost ground, while financial shares seesawed ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.52 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,553.17, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)