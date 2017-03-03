CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as oil prices edge up
June 16 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after oil prices rebounded from 2017 lows.
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the energy group as oil prices recovered some lost ground, while financial shares seesawed ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.52 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,553.17, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.
