TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower metal prices weighed on the materials group, while heavyweight financial sector and energy shares edged lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.04 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,611.71, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)