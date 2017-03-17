CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as oil prices edge up
June 16 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after oil prices rebounded from 2017 lows.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index rose in early trade on Friday, with energy and mining stocks helped by higher commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.05 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,592.46 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.
