CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.51 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,514.83 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.