TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.51 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,514.83 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)