CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as oil prices edge up
June 16 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after oil prices rebounded from 2017 lows.
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and after TransCanada Corp said the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.41 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,484.02, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.
