CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as oil prices fell and the heavyweight energy and financial groups lost ground, while investors fretted over U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to push through his agenda of tax cuts and fiscal spending.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.96 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,362.71, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.