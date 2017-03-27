TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as oil prices fell and the heavyweight energy and financial groups lost ground, while investors fretted over U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to push through his agenda of tax cuts and fiscal spending.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.96 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,362.71, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)